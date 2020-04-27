FCA Logged 822 Market Abuse Complaints In 2019, Attys Say

Law360, London (April 27, 2020, 1:02 AM BST) -- The number of complaints about cases of potential market abuse pouring into Britain's Financial Conduct Authority rose to 822 cases in 2019, a City law firm said, with the majority coming out of equity markets. The number of alerts over suspected market manipulation and abuse was up from 812 complaints logged in 2018, law firm Reynolds Porter Chamberlain LLP said in a report on the topic April 20. "These statistics show that market manipulation has not gone away as a problem," Simon Hart, a partner in RPC's banking and financial markets disputes team, said. "Whilst banks, brokerage firms and other market...

