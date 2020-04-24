Fed. Circ. Won’t Review Ruling Nix Of Merck’s $2.5B IP Win

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday denied a Merck & Co. subsidiary’s bid for the full court to review a panel decision that wiped out a $2.5 billion verdict in a patent dispute. After reviewing Merck unit Idenix Pharmaceuticals LLC’s request for an en banc review and considering Gilead Sciences Inc.’s opposition to the petition, the appellate court in a two-page order denied the requests for a panel rehearing and a rehearing en banc. In a 2-1 precedential ruling in October, the Federal Circuit affirmed a Delaware federal court's decision that Idenix's hepatitis C treatment patent did not adequately explain how to make...

