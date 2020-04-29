Barclays Is Latest Bank To Provide For Heavy Loan Losses

Law360, London (April 29, 2020, 5:30 PM BST) -- Barclays PLC joined the list of U.K. lenders reporting steep drops in profits during the coronavirus disruption on Wednesday, as banks make massive increases in provisions against soured loans in preparation for households and businesses struggling with the economic fallout. Barclays said it has set aside £2.1 billion ($2.6 billion) to deal with bad loans in the first three months of 2020, almost five times as high as the £448 million it provisioned during the same period last year. A bank loan is categorized as nonperforming when a borrower fails to pay installments or interest after more than 90 days. Britain’s...

