Berlin's Financial Transaction Tax Plan May Face Peril

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Germany aims to push for a financial transaction tax when it assumes the European Union presidency July 1, but even the fiscal drain of the COVID-19 pandemic may not shift opposition from those who think Germany's plan falls short. Chancellor Angela Merkel speaking in the German Parliament last week. On Saturday, Merkel suggested a financial transaction tax could be one possible area of agreement during Germany's European Union presidency later this year. (AP) The European Commission proposed an FTT in 2011 as a way to force the financial industry to compensate for the banking crisis and counteract a sentiment that the...

