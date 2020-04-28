Eni Says Italy Fraud Case Dooms Nigeria's UK Bribery Suit

Law360, London (April 28, 2020, 5:02 PM BST) -- An Italian oil giant accused the Nigeria government on Tuesday of exploiting legal proceedings in London to “top up” damages that the country could win in connection with criminal proceedings in Italy over an allegedly corrupt deal. An attorney for Eni SpA urged Judge Christopher Butcher to halt proceedings in the High Court brought by the Nigerian government because of “duplicative” litigation in a parallel criminal corruption case in Italy. Richard Handyside QC, of Fountain Court Chambers, said Nigeria appeared to have launched the English civil claim to allow it to “top up” any damages it is awarded in Italy....

