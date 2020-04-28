DuPont, Dow Beat Pension Liability Suit Over Spinoff

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit accusing DuPont of flouting ERISA by using a series of corporate transactions to foist pension liability on a spun-off company called Corteva. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s motion to dismiss on Monday, but left the door open for the proposed class of DuPont retirees to amend their Employee Retirement Income Security Act complaint. Judge Rogers ruled the retirees didn’t show how DuPont’s 2015 merger with Dow Chemical and subsequent split into three new companies — Corteva, DuPont and Dow — implicated the DuPont pension plan fiduciaries’...

