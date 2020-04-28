$13.5B PG&E Bankruptcy Deal Shorts Fire Victims, Judge Told

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A group of wildfire victims claim that the market downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means their $13.5 billion settlement with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has lost significant value, asking a California federal judge Monday to hold an estimation trial on the amount the utility owes to victims. The group of roughly two dozen fire victims said Monday that the equity-funded portion of the $13.5 billion settlement with PG&E falls short in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic downturn. They say wildfire victims are going to end up with roughly $2 billion less in the stock value....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS