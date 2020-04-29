Vermont Tribal Payday Lending Suit Sent To Texas

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Vermont federal judge on Tuesday granted a bid to transfer to the Northern District of Texas a proposed RICO class action accusing affiliates of a Chippewa Cree payday lender of running a scheme to defraud thousands of people while claiming protection under the tribe's sovereign immunity. U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford found that the five-year-old case is related to financial technology firm Think Finance LLC's ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Texas district. Factors in favor of the transfer outweigh arguments against it, the judge said, especially the "most weighty" one: the outcome of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act...

