Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vermont Tribal Payday Lending Suit Sent To Texas

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Vermont federal judge on Tuesday granted a bid to transfer to the Northern District of Texas a proposed RICO class action accusing affiliates of a Chippewa Cree payday lender of running a scheme to defraud thousands of people while claiming protection under the tribe's sovereign immunity.

U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford found that the five-year-old case is related to financial technology firm Think Finance LLC's ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Texas district. 

Factors in favor of the transfer outweigh arguments against it, the judge said, especially the "most weighty" one: the outcome of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!