'Prince of Whales' Seeks To Shut Down Mass. Lobster Fishing

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- An activist known as the "Prince of Whales" wants Massachusetts barred from authorizing any further lobster pot or gillnet fishing pending the outcome of his suit alleging that state-mandated fishing equipment imperils right whales nearing extinction. Richard Maximus Strahan, an avid whale watcher and sea turtle researcher, told a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday the state can't allow certain types of fishing until his suit alleging state-mandated equipment violates the Endangered Species Act plays out. The state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs requires lobster fishermen to use a type of gear called vertical buoy ropes to identify and retrieve lobster...

