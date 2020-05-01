2 Big UK Banks Pile £2.2B Into Pandemic Loan-Loss Reserves

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Law360, London (May 1, 2020, 12:34 PM BST) -- Two more high street lenders have warned investors to brace themselves for potentially millions of pounds in losses linked to the coronavirus outbreak as customers struggling with the economic fallout default on loan repayments. Royal Bank of Scotland said on Friday it has put aside £802 million ($1 billion) to deal with an expected increase in defaults, compared with £86 million in the first three months of last year. Net profit tumbled 59% as a result to £288 million.Meanwhile profits at Lloyds Banking Group have slumped 95% to £74 million, with the lender announcing Thursday it has been forced to take a £1.4 billion hit to cover a surge in nonperforming loans linked to the COVID-19 outbreak.Lloyds also said it is expecting to put aside more money to cover bad loans in the next quarter, but said it was difficult to make forecasts because of the "significant uncertainty.""The economic outlook is clearly challenging, with the longer-term outcome dependent on the severity and length of the pandemic and the mitigating impact of government and other measures in the U.K. and across the world," Antonio Horta-Osorio, Lloyds' chief executive, said Thursday.Britain's biggest lenders have been preparing for an increase in potential defaults in the next few months by retail and corporate customers. Many are struggling with being furloughed, have been laid off or have had to shut up shop because of the nationwide lockdown.A bank loan is categorized as nonperforming when a borrower fails to pay installments or interest after more than 90 days. HSBC and Barclays have alsoto cover an expected spike in the number of loans that turn sour, announcing large profit declines.RBS — which remains 62% owned by the taxpayer after its bailout during the financial crash — told investors on Friday that the bank would suffer losses but that it is too early to assess the full impact of the virus on its balance sheet."The outlook is now subject to significant uncertainty and we will continue to refine our internal forecast as the economic position evolves," the bank said.Despite the figures RBS strengthened its capital ratio and said that it expected lending to rise by 3% this year to customers. The lender also revealed it has so far lent £1.5 billion to customers through the state-backed emergencyLloyds said it has issued more than 3,000 loans worth a total of approximately £500 million.The forecast comes in the week that RBS chairman Howard Davies said there wasof the government shifting its stake in the bank any time soon.U.K lendersfor 2019 in April under pressure from the Bank of England to preserve cash to lend to the pandemic-stricken economy rather than pay shareholders or senior staff bonuses.--Editing by Ed Harris.

