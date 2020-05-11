Theranos Offers Defense Lessons For Multi-Agency Probes

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Recent headlines about the discovery dispute in the criminal case against Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos Inc. are a reminder of strategic considerations for defense counsel when multiple agencies participated in the investigation of the defendant. Two prominent decisions from 2012 seemed to serve as warning shots to federal prosecutors that when they cooperate with other agencies in a criminal investigation they must, generally, seek discoverable evidence from the other agencies. During the prosecution of Rajat Gupta in 2012, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff wrote that federal prosecutors may choose to cooperate in an investigation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,...

