Hogan Lovells Slashes US Attorney Salaries

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells is the latest BigLaw firm to implement attorney pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic, reducing base compensation for all U.S. attorneys earning more than $100,000 as of June 1, according to a Wednesday statement.Equity partners will see the most drastic cuts in their base compensation, according to the statement, but all lawyer categories in the U.S. are impacted."Complacency is not an option for us," Hogan Lovells CEO Stephen Immelt said. "We are therefore continuing with our policy of cutting back all non-essential costs and making measured adjustments to compensation. Our approach is to share the burden to protect both the business and our people so that we are well-positioned to meet our clients' needs when the economy bounces back."U.S. equity partner draws will be reduced by 15% to 25% starting June 1, and all equity partners will defer half of any profits for the first quarter of the year normally paid in August until November, the statement said.Meanwhile, nonequity partner base compensation will be reduced 15% and the salaries of associates, counsel, attorneys, specialists and knowledge lawyers in the U.S. will be reduced by 10%, with some highly compensated counsel and specialists seeing a 15% reduction alongside senior counsel.The firm said there will be no reductions for any attorney earning less than $100,000 in base compensation per year.The firm previously announced it was delaying bonuses and profit distributions for nonequity and equity partners for the firm's performance in 2019, and deferring salary reviews and discretionary bonuses for lawyers in its U.K. and Asia Pacific offices beginning May 1.Salary reviews and bonus payments for the significant majority of its business services teams worldwide have also been delayed, the firm said."The firm's overall position is very solid. We continue to see an uptick of work in the technology and life sciences sectors, our restructuring practice is very active, and we have successfully advised on headline-grabbing M&A deals. However, we are facing an uncertain environment and economic activity globally continues to drag," Immelt said.The news from Hogan Lovells comes amid a slew of BigLaw cost-cutting measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, including layoffs, furloughs and pay reductions.On Monday, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP confirmed it will cut pay for associates and counsel in the U.S. by 20% and for staff by up to 15%, although no employees making less than $75,000 a year will have their pay impacted.The firm called it a "shared sacrifice" approach, which includes reducing partner draws by a minimum of 25%.Last week, Squire Patton Boggs LLP Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP also announced cuts in the wake of the crisis.--Additional reporting by Xiumei Dong. Editing by Gemma Horowitz.

