Contract Rush Yet To Fully Filter Through Bid Protest System

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Federal agencies' efforts to push forward with acquisitions in response to COVID-19 has resulted in a rapid increase in the volume of bid protests, and although protest venues are absorbing the surge for now, the impact of emergency procurements has yet to be fully felt.As some segments of the legal industry suffer amid the pandemic, a spate of accelerated acquisitions meant to keep cash flowing to suppliers and prevent critical programs from being disrupted — especially at the U.S. Department of Defense — have kept federal contractors and their attorneys busy, Crowell & Moring LLP counsel Christian Curran said.The number of bid protests being filed by bidders unhappy with a solicitation or contract award also appears to be increasing to match the frenzy of contracting activity, according to Curran."From my perspective in the practice, the protest work really seems to be ramping up right now because of [those contracts]," he said. "That's meant an increase in the acquisition pace in that space, which has consequently led to an uptick in protests."Despite the increase in protest volume and in contrast to the difficulties that the pandemic has posed for some courts, such asfor those unused to online filing or telephone conferences, bid protest attorneys said that the U.S. Government Accountability Office , Court of Federal Claims and agency appeal boards appear to be resolving protests without having to make major adjustments — yet.The GAO, which handles the vast majority of federal bid protests, seems particularly unaffected, recovering quickly after some initial slowness in responses to filings when federal employees first began working from home in March, Morrison & Foerster LLP associate James Tucker said.Tucker noted that the GAO moved its filing process exclusively to a paperless online system several years ago and only rarely holds hearings in normal circumstances anyway, both of which have helped to minimize the impacts to bid protests from COVID-19."GAO attorneys are going to be used to this, and the outside counsel who are handling the protests ... likely have the wherewithal to handle the technical side," he said.Even in the rare instances where the GAO needs to host a telephone conference, case participants are being mindful of the unusual circumstances and that everyone is in the same boat, according to Curran."You lose something intangible when you're not there in front of the adjudicator and the witness, but I think parties are being respectful of one another in terms of telephonic protocols, and as long as that's the case, those things tend to work pretty well," he said.As a result, the GAO seems to be staying on track to continue to meet its 100-day statutory deadline for resolving protests, a deadline it only rarely blows past in normal circumstances.For the Armed Services and Civilian boards of contract appeal, which like the GAO rely largely on documents filed in their dockets, cutting out hearings might even help with more timely decisions, Tucker said."It'll be interesting to see for appeals where all the papers have been submitted already whether the lack of hearings, or at least the lack of in-person hearings, will free up time," he said. "We may even see a speed-up in resolution of board of appeals cases that are proceeding just on the papers."The bid protest venue most affected by social distancing requirements is the Court of Federal Claims, where in-person hearings and oral arguments are a standard part of proceedings. Some judges have seemed uncomfortable with holding hearings over the phone, and have tried to punt scheduled hearings to the future, anticipating being able to hold hearings in person again.But for the claims court judges who have decided to push forward with phone conferences, technical issues have been minor, mostly limited to parties falling off of the line mid-call or the court's phone lines getting jammed.Also, protests at the claims court naturally move slower than GAO protests anyway, so any delays caused by COVID-19 don't seem to have had a measurable impact so far on how quickly protests are being resolved, Fox Rothschild LLP partner Nicholas Solosky said.Instead, the biggest challenge for bid protest practitioners has been the inability to read the room, and more importantly, the judge."The judges have continued to intervene as necessary during arguments ... but it's a little bit harder to read a judge or adjudicator when you're not in the room with them," Curran said.What remains to be seen is the impact of a wave of new emergency acquisitions — new contracts issued directly in response to COVID-19, rather than unrelated existing procurements that are being sped up to get cash flowing — which are yet to start filtering through the bid protest system.Although the protest system is holding up as agencies accelerate those previously planned contracts, agencies had more time to plan for those deals than emergency contracts.The rush to get pandemic-related contracts out the door could see agencies cut corners they wouldn't otherwise have cut, which comes along with the increased potential for procurement errors — and therefore protests — Tucker said.Even emergency deals that are as thorough as possible in the limited time frame available will often still require contracting officers to use the sort of contracting tools that invite protests, Curran noted."Those acquisitions are just hitting their full stride, but as you can imagine, there's going to be all sorts of impacts there, like agencies overriding [Competition in Contracting Act] stays more frequently, and the increased use of sole-source procurement and circumvention of full and open competition," he said. 