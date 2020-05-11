4 Firms Steer Cancer-Focused Biotech's $125M IPO Launch 

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Swiss oncology firm ADC Therapeutics SA on Monday set a price range for an estimated $125 million initial public offering steered by four law firms, adding to a recent wave of biotechnology firms that have bolstered the IPO pipeline. ADC, advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Zurich firm Homburger AG on matters involving Swiss law, told regulators it plans to offer 7.4 million shares priced between $16 and $18 each, raising $125 million at midpoint. The deal is scheduled to price this week, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. Cooley LLP is advising the underwriters on U.S. legal matters,...

