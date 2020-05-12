Russian Businessman Can't Lift UK Jail Risk In Bank Row

Law360, London (May 12, 2020, 5:31 PM BST) -- A Russian businessman lost a fight to overturn an order for his imprisonment in the U.K. after a London judge said Tuesday he probably knew a bank had launched proceedings to hold him in contempt of court over an unpaid $291 million settlement. High Court Judge Sarah Cockerill said former oil and gas executive Fedor Khoroshilov did not have a good reason for missing committal proceedings launched against him in 2013 by Russian Commercial Bank (Cyprus) Ltd. in connection with an order freezing his assets. The businessman sold a multimillion-pound yacht despite a worldwide hold on his finances after he failed...

