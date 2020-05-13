Regulator Extends Indemnity Insurance Cover For Lawyers

Law360, London (May 13, 2020, 2:43 PM BST) -- Britain's Solicitor's Regulation Authority said Wednesday that attorneys who are struggling to secure their professional indemnity insurance because of the COVID-19 outbreak can request extensions from their insurers. The SRA, the U.K.'s legal watchdog, said there have been practical difficulties associated with the coronavirus outbreak that have stopped firms from securing or renewing professional indemnity insurance — policies that cover lawyers for the costs of defending themselves if they are accused of giving improper or negligent advice. The SRA said that lawyers and law firms that are struggling with their indemnity insurance can negotiate with their insurer to extend the period of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS