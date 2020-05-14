Sinovac Investor Settles SEC Disclosure Claims For $290K

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- An activist investor and his firm have agreed to pay $290,000 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that they failed to disclose their increasing stake in Sinovac Biotech as they sought to clean house at the Chinese biopharmaceutical company through an attempted board takeover. Jiaqiang "Chiang" Li and 1Globe Capital LLC built up their Sinovac holdings through intermediaries controlled by Li's relatives as they tried to replace four out of five of the company's directors, according to an SEC order Wednesday. Li and 1Globe agreed to pay civil penalties without admitting to or denying the allegations. The SEC said...

