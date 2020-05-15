Baker & Partners Hires Senior Counsel For New London Office

Law360, London (May 15, 2020, 5:41 PM BST) -- Law firm Baker & Partners has brought on a barrister specializing in commercial disputes and regulatory and public law to lead the firm's new London office and build its presence in Britain. Baker & Partners, which specializes in disputes, said Thursday it has hired Gerard Clarke as senior counsel and head of the firm's London office. "The addition of Gerard and his vast expertise to the Baker & Partners team is a real coup for the firm," senior partner Stephen Baker said. Baker added that Clarke will "play a key role in establishing and growing the London presence for Baker &...

