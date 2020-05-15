'Inhumane' DC Hospital Must Improve Virus Plan, Patients Say

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Patients confined at a Washington, D.C., psychiatric hospital roiled by the coronavirus outbreak have asked a federal court to force the facility to bring its resident protection measures in line with public health guidelines, citing a soaring death toll and case count. Saint Elizabeths Hospital, home to nearly 200 patients, must be ordered to shore up its testing, monitoring and quarantining protocols through a preliminary injunction, the patients said Thursday, arguing the emergency order in place has so far failed to stem the advance of COVID-19 at the facility. "Defendants have unconstitutionally failed to protect the health and safety of plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS