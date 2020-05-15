DC Circ. Rejects Gitmo Detainee's Broad Due Process Claims

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has rejected a Guantanamo Bay prisoner's bid for freedom under the Constitution's due process clause, saying Friday his broad argument was blocked by precedent but narrower due process arguments by Guantanamo detainees might be allowed. Abdul Razak Ali's arguments that the Fifth Amendment's due process clause applies in full to detainees at the Guantanamo Bay military prison, and that his imprisonment violates the procedural and substantive aspects of the clause, are too broad and have already been rejected by the circuit court, U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett wrote for the three-judge panel in denying Ali's habeas corpus petition....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS