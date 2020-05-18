Feds Say Birthright Citizenship Requires 'Blood Relationship'

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The federal government is looking to toss allegations it discriminated against a woman in a same-sex marriage by refusing her daughter American nationality, telling a D.C. federal court the denial was guided by the "long tradition" of giving birthright citizenship to children who are biologically related to their parents. Attorneys for the government said in a filing Friday that the U.S. Department of State's refusal to recognize American national Laura Fielden's daughter, who was born in Spain, as an American citizen was based on a department policy manual dictating that foreign-born children can only claim nationality through a U.S. national if...

