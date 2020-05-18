France, Spain Claim Immunity From Insurers' UK Oil Spill Suit

Law360, London (May 18, 2020, 8:22 PM BST) -- Lawyers representing Spain and France told a London judge Monday that the English court does not have jurisdiction to hear a group of insurers' suits accusing the countries of violating a U.K. arbitration decision limiting the liability for a massive oil spill. A volunteer cleans oil off of a Spanish beach in 2002 following the sinking of the oil tanker Prestige. (AP Photo/Santiago Lyon) Timothy Young QC, counsel for Spain, said that both his client and France are shielded by state immunity from claims that have been filed against them in England by the insurance association covering the oil tanker Prestige, which sank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS