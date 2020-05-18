Dr. Reddy's Reaches $9M Deal In Quality Control Class Action

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A pension fund has called on a New Jersey federal court to approve a $9 million deal in its proposed consolidated class action against Dr. Reddy's over claims the pharmaceutical business made misleading statements about quality control issues at manufacturing facilities, citing the risk of getting nothing if the litigation kept going. More than a year after the court trimmed its claims, the lead plaintiff, the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, moved Friday for preliminary approval of the settlement, saying the agreement "will provide a substantial benefit to the settlement class, particularly given the risks posed by continued litigation."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS