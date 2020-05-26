NCAA Hoops Trio Say Bridgegate Shows Gov't Overreached

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Three men convicted of defrauding certain colleges by making illicit payments to basketball recruits in violation of NCAA rules told the Second Circuit on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to toss convictions from the Bridgegate scandal shows that they should not have been convicted of fraud. The three men and federal prosecutors on Friday responded to the Second Circuit's request to address whether the unanimous Supreme Court opinion in Kelly v. United States earlier this month questioning whether federal prosecutors had reached too far in applying federal fraud to corruption schemes has any impact on the fraud convictions...

