Care Home Biz Owner Blames City Credit For $4.8M Loss

Law360, London (June 9, 2020, 8:24 PM BST) -- The owner of a care home business is suing to recover $4.8 million lost when City Credit Capital allegedly sunk his deposits into "inappropriate" foreign exchange trades despite knowing he was an inexperienced investor. John Dupuis argues that City Credit Capital (UK) overlooked his lack of trading experience and did not explain the risks involved when they began making foreign exchange bets on his behalf, according to recently public court documents filed at the High Court. The lawsuit claims that had Dupuis — who runs a nursing home business — been provided with information "that was clear, fair and nonmisleading as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS