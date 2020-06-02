London Underwriters Back New Gov't Pandemic Fund

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 2:12 PM BST) -- British underwriters have backed efforts to form a government-funded reinsurance program to cover pandemic losses, as British insurers face court over their responses to COVID-19.The International Underwriting Association , which represents London insurers that trade outside of the Lloyd's market, said Monday that it supports a plan to form a U.K. pandemic reinsurance company to deal with future pandemic events."We have been following closely discussions on a number of different possible approaches to providing cover for future losses from pandemic risks," said IUA Chief Executive Dave Matcham."I am pleased that Pandemic Re has been able to gain support for its work from many volunteers across our industry," Matcham said, adding that this "clearly demonstrates our sector's commitment to helping mitigate risk and finding more effective recovery solutions."Matcham noted that many IUA members are directly involved in planning the project.The steering committee of the new government reinsurer said it has appointed more than 50 industry representatives to the working groups to work on anything from risk modeling to organizational structure."Many IUA members are represented in the working groups that are being formed to examine different aspects of the issue and the association looks forward to providing additional support," Matcham said.The government announced Monday that it had appointed former Home Secretary Amber Rudd to one of six working groups established to get the project off the ground.Rudd, who served as Home Secretary under Theresa May's government, will oversee a working group looking at the legal, regulatory and government implications of the reinsurer."The steering committee has made considerable progress by identifying working groups and business leaders to direct them as well as helping to determine the detailed activities for each work stream," said Stephen Catlin, chairman of the committee and founder of Lloyd's giant Catlin Group, prior to its acquisition by XL in 2015.Pandemic Re will be based on government-backed terrorism reinsurer Pool Re, which was founded after the Irish Republican Army attacks on London in 1992 at a time when insurers were pulling cover or denying claims.The role of a reinsurer is to insure a portion of the risk on any policy, limiting the amount an individual insurer has to pay out in a single claim.Lloyd's of London are also working on a separate reinsurance initiative to cover future pandemic losses. The project, Recover Re, will offer cover to companies for business recovery, including during the pandemic.The Financial Conduct Authority took another step on Monday in its legal challenge to determine whether U.K. insurers should be covering losses related to the COVID-19 outbreak.The watchdog said it has selected eight insurers to participate in a High Court test case scheduled for July. The test case came after hundreds of small companies vowed group litigation against insurers like Hiscox and Aviva over refusal to pay business interruption claims from the U.K. lockdown, which began in late March.--Additional reporting by Martin Croucher. Editing by Rebecca Flanagan.

