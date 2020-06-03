House Transportation Leaders Tout $500B Infrastructure Bill

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- House Democrats on Wednesday proposed investing nearly $500 billion in the nation's roads, railways, transit and other surface transportation infrastructure, while also addressing climate change and a potential new funding alternative to the federal gas tax. Democratic leaders of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee outlined a five-year $494 billion bill that would replace the most recent surface transportation funding legislation, the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, which expires at the end of September. The Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act, or the Invest in America Act, seeks to invest $319 billion in...

