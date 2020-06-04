Investment Group Mercato Closes $90M Restaurant Fund

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Mercato Partners said Thursday it closed its $90 million food and beverage-focused fund, which is meant to help invest in and grow restaurant chains and may further its work in the Utah area. Salt Lake City area-based Mercato said it was closing its Savory Fund and would use the proceeds to continue investing in what it believes are promising restaurant concepts by providing capital and expertise in areas such as location selection, leadership training and marketing. "The restaurant industry carries an undeserved reputation among certain investors for business risk and razor-thin margins, giving rise to market inefficiency and opportunity," Greg Warnock,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS