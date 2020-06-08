German Police Search Wirecard HQ Amid Criminal Probe

Law360, London (June 8, 2020, 1:56 PM BST) -- Police searched the German headquarters of payments company Wirecard AG on Friday after prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into its board of managers following a complaint by Germany's financial watchdog. Prosecutors in Munich said that two statements made by Wirecard in March and April are at the center of the investigation. (AP) A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Munich said Monday that the complaint submitted by the regulator, known as BaFin, is connected to potentially misleading statements that Wirecard made to investors in March and April that affected the value of the company's stock. Prosecutors said that two statements,...

