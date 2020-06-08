Fitch Lowers Ratings For 5 UK Life Insurers Amid Pandemic

Law360, London (June 8, 2020, 5:35 PM BST) -- Credit rating agency Fitch said Monday that it has downgraded five U.K. life insurers amid the crisis and uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. Fitch Ratings Ltd. said it has dropped Just Group PLC, Legal and General Group PLC and Scottish Widows Ltd. from being classified as stable to negative. The ratings agency has also downgraded the outlook of Phoenix Group Holdings PLC and ReAssure Group PLC from positive to stable. Fitch said that although U.K. life insurers hold strong capital, financial leverage ratios have weakened. The ratio is the amount of regulatory capital an institution holds divided by its total...

