'Snootiest' Golf Club Can't Clip Caddy's Retaliation Claim

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Long Island golf club once called "America's snootiest" must face a caddy's claims that it retaliated against him for filing a wage class action by having a member sue him in state court, a Brooklyn federal judge said Monday in ruling the federal retaliation allegations can move ahead even if the member's state suit has merit. U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen granted Anthony Rodriguez's motion to add retaliation claims to his Fair Labor Standards Act suit against the National Golf Links of America. She said Rodriguez may be able to dodge precedent limiting workers' power to allege retaliation after they're...

