IP Hires: USPTO, Foley Hoag, Saul Ewing, Dickinson Wright

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office brought on a new regional leader from Baker Botts, Foley Hoag hired a patent partner from Norton Rose, Saul Ewing nabbed a partner from DLA Piper and Dickinson Wright picked up a six-person team. Here are the details on these notable hires. Baker Botts Atty Takes Helm Of USPTO Silicon Valley Office Wayne Stacy A former Baker Botts LLP intellectual property partner has been sworn in as the new regional director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Silicon Valley office. Wayne Stacy has more than two decades of experience litigating high-stakes technology cases dealing...

