NJ Threatens To Sue Town Over Indoor Dining Amid Pandemic

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday threatened to sue the city of Asbury Park over its plans to allow restaurants to offer indoor dining despite the current COVID-19 ban on the activity, setting the stage for another potential legal battle over pandemic restrictions that have drawn backlash.The specter of litigation, which Murphy announced on social media accounts, comes the day after the Monmouth County town rolled out a reopening plan that includes, among other things, indoor food and beverage service subject to capacity limits.While the governor has been lifting restrictions in recent weeks amid the decreasing coronavirus cases and deaths in New Jersey, the second-hardest-hit state behind New York, he has yet to set a date for resuming indoor dining."We've tried to work with the governing body of Asbury Park to resolve the issue of indoor dining. Because they haven't done so, @NewJerseyOAG will bring a lawsuit today against the city government of Asbury Park. Our rules are based on one principle — ensuring public health," Murphy said on Twitter The city unveiled its "ReOPEN Asbury Park: Business & Community Recovery Strategy" plan on its website Thursday, saying it had been announced at the previous night's city council meeting. It details measures to expand restaurant and retail operation and highlights public parks and open spaces as destinations for socially distant fun.As of June 15, the city council "will allow businesses to operate indoor food and beverage service with a capacity limit of whichever number is lower — 25% capacity of the dining room or 50 people as outlined in Governor Murphy's Executive Order No. 152 regarding indoor gatherings," according to the announcement. Restaurants must comply with the coronavirus safety precautions outlined in the indoor gatherings order, such as wearing face masks, keeping a 6-foot distance and taking sanitation measures.City officials appeared to anticipate the threat of litigation."While council has approved indoor food and beverage service with restrictions, businesses should be aware this could be overruled by the state of New Jersey. Since Governor Murphy has not yet allowed indoor dining, participating businesses could be considered in violation of executive orders and may be subject to fines by the state of New Jersey," the announcement said.As of Friday, New Jersey was home to a total of 166,164 positive coronavirus cases and 12,489 deaths. Murphy has continued to emphasize the importance of social distancing during his daily briefings, while also outlining plans to reopen the economy.Restaurants, which have been relegated to take-out only since mid-March, may resume outdoor dining on June 15 while other nonessential business, such as hair and nail salons, can reopen on June 22.It's not the first time Murphy has dealt with pushback over his pandemic orders. The state is currentlyby a Bellmawr, New Jersey, gym owner whose defiance of the shutdown gained national attention. Atilis Gym claimed the business restrictions are unconstitutional.Churches and gun rights groups have also lodged constitutional challenges to the orders, which began in March as the federal government and health officials began sounding the alarm about the pandemic.Murphy, a Democrat, has also taken heat from New Jersey Republican lawmakers, who have publicly criticized many of his mandates and also blasted him for attending a George Floyd protest that exceeded crowd limits.On Thursday, Sen. Declan O'Scanlon Jr., R-Monmouth, took to Twitter to throw his support behind Asbury Park."Protecting the people we took an oath to serve is an obligation superior to any obligation to comply with orders from a higher level of government that run counter to our oath. I stand with Asbury Park," O'Scanlon's tweet said.Asbury Park Mayor John Moor declined to comment on the possible litigation.--Editing by Jack Karp.

