Calif., Groups Take Fracking Regs Rollback Row To 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The state of California and several environmental groups want the Ninth Circuit to undo a lower court's ruling that the Bureau of Land Management lawfully changed course when it revoked hydraulic fracturing regulations finalized during the Obama administration. In two separate notices of appeal filed Friday in California federal court, the Golden State and a coalition of environmental groups led by the Sierra Club asked the circuit court to review a March order that found it was within the BLM's discretion to rescind a 2015 rule guiding hydraulic fracking on federal and tribal lands. "Today, we are fighting for the millions...

