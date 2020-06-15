Price-Fixing Estate Agent Execs Disqualified For 13 Yrs

Law360, London (June 15, 2020, 12:40 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust authority said on Monday that it has disqualified two estate agents for six and a half years each for taking part in an illegal cartel to fix the minimum price they charged for commission rates over seven years. The Competitions and Markets Authority banned Stephen Jones and Neil Mackenzie for their roles in the cartel. The sanction means the men cannot act as directors or managers of any company based in Britain. The CMA found when it investigated that four estate agents had conspired to set minimum rates for commission on the sale of residential properties in the country...

