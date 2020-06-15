LV Confirms Considering Sale Of Remaining Business

Law360, London (June 15, 2020, 4:15 PM BST) -- British mutual insurer LV said on Monday that it is exploring a potential sale, a move that would end the company's 177-year history of independence. The insurer, which primarily writes life and pensions business, said in a stock market update that it is looking at several options, but that talks had not yet concluded. The company sold its general insurance business to German insurer Allianz in 2017. "LV is… assessing a wide range of strategic options following the disposal of the general insurance business to ensure that the remaining business continues to be operated in the best interests of all its members," the...

