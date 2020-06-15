BREAKING: High Court To Review Detention Standards For Reentry Cases

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 10:08 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will consider whether deported foreign citizens who reenter and seek protection in the U.S. must be detained or whether they may be released on bond. Foreigners who entered the U.S. after having already been deported may not generally request immigration relief, but they may seek certain protections if they fear persecution in their home countries, including withholding of removal and relief under the United Nations Convention Against Torture. In this case, the justices will review whether foreign citizens with reinstated removal orders who are placed in those limited proceedings to evaluate their claims for...

