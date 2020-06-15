$88M Cut From Requested $157.5M Atty Fee In Namenda Deal

Law360, New York (June 15, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday slashed nearly $88 million from a $157.5 million fee award requested by Garwin Gerstein & Fisher LLP and five other firms for guiding wholesalers of the Alzheimer's drug Namenda to a $750 million antitrust settlement with a unit of Allergan PLC. After hinting she would reduce the payout, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon held Monday that six law firms that alleged Forest Laboratories Inc., a unit of Ireland-based Allergan, thwarted generic competition through unlawful "pay-for-delay" tactics are entitled to $69.538 million. "It is still a handsome payday for counsel," Judge McMahon wrote, after cutting the...

