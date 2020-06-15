'Sanctuary' Court Loss Deals Political Blow To Trump Admin.

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's refusal to take up a challenge to a California state law restricting local cooperation with federal immigration authorities delivered a political blow to the Trump administration and its long-running attack on so-called sanctuary policies. While the legal issues at stake in the case were narrow, the high court's Monday decision not to weigh in marks a loss for the administration, which has used litigation as a political maneuver and made no secret of its disdain for so-called sanctuary jurisdictions, or states and municipalities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Kevin R. Johnson, dean at the University of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS