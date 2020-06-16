Fake Sustainable Energy Companies Wound Up At Court

Law360, London (June 16, 2020, 2:34 PM BST) -- A judge has shut down three companies that sold investments in sustainable energy processing schemes after they cheated investors out of at least £525,000 ($664,000), a government agency said Tuesday. The businesses were placed into liquidation at a High Court hearing by Judge Sebastian Prentis, who ruled on June 9 that there was overwhelming evidence that fraud had been perpetrated, the Insolvency Service said. The judge said it was no surprise that the companies were not represented in court. Judge Prentis found that the entire operations of Elcourt Ltd., WSR Hawker Ltd. and Devo Group Ltd. were a sham. At least six investors...

