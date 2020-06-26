What Hong Kong Policy Shift Means For U.S. Finance Cos.

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- On May 29, President Donald Trump announced in a news conference that Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous to warrant the special treatment that the U.S. has afforded Hong Kong since its handover to China.[1] Many of the initial concerns have focused on how the revocation will be implemented with respect to customs and other trade laws, but there other concerns that the financial services sector also should consider.[2] While it is unknown how far the consequences of the revocation will extend, we discuss some of the key issues to track over the coming months. Public Company Audit Reports...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS