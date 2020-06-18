UK Sports Fashion Co. Appealing Reversal Of £90M Merger

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- British athletic fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion has appealed the decision of the United Kingdom's antitrust authority to unravel its completed £90 million ($112 million) merger with its former up-and-coming rival. JD Sports submitted an application to the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Wednesday to review the Competition and Markets Authority's report, which concluded that its merger with Footasylum would result in the lessening of competition in the "supply of sports-inspired casual footwear and apparel both in-store and online." According to a notice filed with the CMA disclosing the application, JD Sports also said it reached an agreement with the antitrust enforcer on final...

