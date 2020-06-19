Spain, France Hit Out At Contract Breach Claims In Oil Dispute

Law360, London (June 19, 2020, 5:19 PM BST) -- Lawyers for Spain and France told a judge in London on Friday that the English court does not have jurisdiction to hear cases accusing them of violating an arbitration decision limiting the liability of insurers for a massive oil spill that caused €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) of damage. The Prestige sank off the Spanish coast while carrying 70,000 tonnes of fuel oil, causing widespread pollution along the Spanish and French coasts. (AP) Anna Dilnot, counsel for France, hit back against a set of damages claims brought by the London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association. Dilnot said at the High Court that her client...

