Video Shows Molotov Attys Endangered 7, Gov't Tells 2nd Circ

Law360, New York (June 19, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Friday told the Second Circuit that video evidence showed the two attorneys accused of firebombing an NYPD vehicle were "dangerous" and that their bail bid, backed by a coalition of former federal prosecutors, should be denied. Eastern District of New York prosecutors argued in a reply brief that the only safe place is behind bars for Colinford Mattis, a now-suspended associate at Pryor Cashman LLP, and Urooj Rahman, a public interest attorney at Bronx Legal Services. They said district judges were wrong to release them to home detention because the alleged Molotov cocktail makers placed at least...

