UK Couple Owes $2.5M Tax Bill For Agent's VAT Fraud

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A U.K. couple are to pay almost £2 million ($2.5 million) after Britain's Upper Tribunal upheld a lower court decision that they were "vicariously liable" for value-added tax fraud their agent committed against the government. Nicholas and Charlotte Sandham were misled by the agent, Jonathan France, who evaded VAT tax when buying and selling on behalf of their metals business, the court said in its ruling Thursday. However, they relied on his actions to claim VAT input tax credits and should be liable for his VAT liabilities as well, the court said. The Sandhams ran Premier Metals, a family partnership, and...

