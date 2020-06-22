4 Tips For Employers As The Bolton NDA Saga Plays Out​​​​​​​

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's failed bid to use ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton's nondisclosure agreement to block the publication of a tell-all book should remind employers about the importance of moving quickly to enforce confidentiality pacts. Here, experts identify four things businesses should remember when drafting and enforcing NDAs. Act Quickly The president sued Bolton in Washington, D.C., federal court on June 16 seeking to hold up Tuesday's release of "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," which dishes on the former foreign policy aide's time in Trump's inner circle. The president claimed the book contains confidential information that jeopardizes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS