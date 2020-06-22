Monsanto Wins Suit Keeping Glyphosate Off Calif. Cancer List

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday granted Monsanto and several farming associations a win in their lawsuit challenging a Golden State agency's decision to include the herbicide glyphosate — found in Roundup — on a list of known carcinogens, finding there isn't enough evidence to show the chemical causes cancer. In a 34-page order, U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb granted the Bayer AG subsidiary and the farming associations summary judgment and denied a dueling summary judgment bid by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Judge Shubb concluded that listing glyphosate as a known carcinogen and requiring companies to label glyphosate-based products as...

