Private Investors Plug $20.7B Into Abu Dhabi National Oil

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:42 AM EDT) -- A group of private investors including Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to buy a significant stake in the gas pipeline assets of state-owned oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. in a roughly $20.7 billion deal, the companies said Tuesday. The investor group also includes Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd., the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, NH Investment & Securities and Snam SpA, according to a statement. Together, the consortium is picking up a 49% stake in ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets LLC, which is a newly formed subsidiary of ADNOC that holds the lease rights...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS