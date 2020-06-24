Sens. Roll Out Broadband Funding Bill Amid COVID-19

Julia Arciga By

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- In a move sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, a Senate committee unveiled a piece of legislation Wednesday that would create a Federal Communications Commission fund for the purposes of accelerating the deployment of broadband services in rural areas.Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Wednesday introduced the Accelerating Broadband Connectivity Act of 2020, which proposes the creation of the FCC fund to inject more money into theauction process.The RDOF, solidified earlier this year, will distribute $20.4 billion over the next 10 years to places that lack speedy internet service through contracts chosen via auctions.The new FCC fund, according to the lawmakers, would incentivize winning bidders of the RDOF auction to complete their buildouts in a shorter time frame.Those who voluntarily begin construction of their broadband project within 180 days of the auction and start delivering broadband service to the region within one year will be able to get additional money through the new FCC fund to further build that network. After the winners receive the money from the fund, they would have to meet other RDOF buildout obligations within the next three years.Wicker, the committee's chair, said the bill would address the "pressing need" for expanded access to broadband due to the coronavirus pandemic."I hope our legislation will advance quickly to meet the connectivity needs of Americans living in rural areas, including many in my home state of Mississippi," he said in a Wednesday statement."The COVID-19 pandemic and the move to online work, schooling, and healthcare has put a spotlight on the divide between communities with internet access and those without it," Blackburn added. "The ABC fund will bring broadband to unserved communities with the urgency it requires so that all communities are up to speed with 21st century internet access."According to the committee, a number of broadband organizations came out in support of the bill, including the Rural Broadband Association and the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association "We are confident that those winners who choose expedited funding can meet this challenge and get new rural communities online," Claude Aiken, president and CEO of WISPA, said in a statement. "This bill will help even more rapidly more rural Americans get the internet."The bill comes after Wicker and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore. — the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee — and action items earlier this month that aimed to expand broadband access and fill connectivity gaps during the pandemic and beyond.The FCC did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.--Additional reporting by Kelcee Griffis. Editing by Kelly Duncan.

