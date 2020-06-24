Republicans Keep Confirming Unqualified Judicial Nominees

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The Senate has confirmed 200 of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees, which is roughly 23% of all federal judgeships. That includes 53 to the nation's appellate courts, the court immediately under the U.S. Supreme Court. What emerges from this group of new judges is a judiciary stacked with young conservative ideologues, many of whom lack basic judicial qualifications. As ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I've been part of efforts to block President Trump's most troubling judicial picks. While I believe each nominee deserves to be assessed on his or her own merits, I will continue to oppose any nominees...

